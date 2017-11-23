Faisalabad victorious in National T20 match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Faisalabad beat Peshawar by 5 wickets in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Batting first, Peshawar Region made 139 runs for all wickets in 19.5 overs. Riffatullah Mahmand 32 and Ubaidullah 29 were the main contributors. For Faisalabad, Taj Wali 3 for 29, Saeed Ajmal 2 for 15, Imran Khalid 2 for 36, Faheem Ashraf 1 for 13 and Yasir Shah 1 for 23 took wickets.

In reply Faisalabad achieved the target and scored 142 runs for 5 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan 47, Gohar Ali 30 batted well. For Peshawar, Sohail Khan 2 for 19, Kamran Ghulam 1 for 19 and Kashif Bhatti 1 for 33 grabbed wickets.

Sahibzada Farhan of Faisalabad Region was declared man of the match.

Summarized scores:

Peshawar Region 139-10 in 19.5 overs: (Riffatullah Mahmand 32, 12 balls, 3x4s, 3x6s, Ubaidullah 29, 26 balls, 2x4s, 1×6, Taj Wali 3-29, Saeed Ajmal 2-15, Imran Khalid 2-36, Faheem Ashraf 1-13, Yasir Shah 1-23).

Faisalabad Region 142-5 in 20 overs: (Sahibzada Farhan 47, 49 balls, 3x4s, 1×6, Gohar Ali 30, 22 balls, 4x4s, 1×6, Sohail Khan 2-19, Kamran Ghulam 1-19, Kashif Bhatti 1-33).