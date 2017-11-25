Faisalabad, Abbottabad reaches in final of All Pakistan Inter Board Basketball Championship

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 25(APP)::Defending Champion Faisalabad and unbeaten Abbottabad on Saturday reached in final of All Pakistan Inter Board Basketball championship which was underway in City Sports Complex Abbottabad.

According to the details, in first semifinal of championship defending champion and unbeaten Faisalabad won against Lahore in an interesting match where team Lahore won first set and then Faisalabad came back in match and consecutive defeated the three set winning the match by 77:62.

In other semifinal, unbeaten Abbottabad won match convincingly against Rawalpindi by a four-set tie.

In yesterday’s matches Abbottabad, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore qualified for All Pakistan Inter board Basketball championship semifinals where Abbottabad beat Gujranwala in a one-sided match by 81:19, defending champion Faisalabad won the match against Malakand by 53:35, Peshawar beat Mardan by 58:20 despite victory Peshawar board failed to reach semifinal list.

Sahiwal board team totally outclassed D.I.Khan by 81:14 points and in last match Rawalpindi easily won match against Swat and qualified in semifinal.