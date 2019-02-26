Faisal Javed pays tributes to armed forces for forcing Indians to flee

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Pakistan armed forces for forcing the Indian

intruding forces to flee.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that when the whole nation sleeps, our armed forces perform their duties for defending the motherland.

He said Modi government was doing all this drama for getting mileage in internal politics. “India will not consider our efforts for peace as weakness” he said. He said whole nation was united and stands shoulders to shoulders with our valiant Armed forces.