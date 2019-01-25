Faisal Javed declares opposition the weakest

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting Faisal Javed on Friday declared opposition the weakest who frequently stages walk-out on minor issues from the

house to conceal their ineptness.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said “whenever government wants to discuss public importance issues in the house, the opposition stages walk-out.

He said that actually opposition was facing corruption cases which were registered during their own governments. He said that PTI government wants enacting maximum legislation in the favor of poor masses.