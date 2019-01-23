Fair trial of Sahiwal incident to be ensured: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said facts about the Sahiwal incident would not be concealed and a fair trial would be ensured to punish those, who were involved in it.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said the prime minister took immediate notice of the incident and directed a fair investigation into it. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was constituted which had presented its initial report terming the three family members including Khalil, his wife and daughter, who were killed in the incident, innocent.

“The family had nothing to do with any criminal activity,” he said, adding further investigation about deceased Zeehsan was underway.