Fahim Ahmed of PTI wins PK-72 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Fahim Ahmed has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-72 Peshawar-VII by securing 15,410 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil of Awami National Party (ANP) stood second by getting 5,881 votes. The third

position was grabbed by Zahir Khan of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 5,584 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 39.26%.