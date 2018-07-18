Facilities being provided to Nawaz Sharif as per his privilge:minister

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Ahmad Waqas Riaz said Wednesday that the Punjab government under Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978 had provided facilities of better class to Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif had been provided facilities on July 14 as per his privilege, he added.

Talking to the media at Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) here, he said a convict of better class could get his dress, bed, mattress, shoes, chair, 21 inch TV, radio, washroom, newspaper and other items on his expenses.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had been kept in a separate room in the jail’s better class portion where he had been provided an iron bed, table, chair, newspapers, his private bed sheets and clothes, one ceiling fan, two bracket fans, toilet facilities and a permission of a TV set had also been given.

Nawaz Sharif had been given suitable place for walk and he was using the place on regular basis, he added.

Medical staff of Jail and consultants of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology were regularly conducting his medical check-ups and an appointed cook was providing recommended food, the minister said and added: “Health of Nawaz Sharif is satisfactory”.

Waqas Ahmad Riaz said that on the wish of Nawaz Sharif, family members and friends could meet him on Thursday while legal experts could meet him on any one day in a week.

Additional Inspector General Prisons department Malik Mubashar Ahmed Khan said that jail rules and regulations were being followed and possible facilities had been provided to Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said: “After amendment in the constitution now there is no A or B class in the jail but a common and better class and Nawaz Sharif has been kept in better class”.

While responding to questions, Ahmed Waqas Riaz said that special measures had been taken for providing security to politicians in Punjab.