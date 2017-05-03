Facilitation committee of CADD resolving admission issues: Maiza

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Maiza Hameed on Wednesday said under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme every eligible child had been facilitated to get admission in public sector schools.

In order to ensure “every child in school” , the government has facilitated admissions of 100 percent children”, she told APP.

In an exclusive talk, Maiza said a Facilitation Committee

constituted in CADD, had worked to address issues relating to admissions in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) schools.

The main objective of the Committee was to ensure admissions of children from class 1 to 10 in schools situated in their respective areas.

Replying to a question, Maiza said the students, having up

to 80 percent marks had only been considered for admissions in schools situated out of their vicinity.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that more class rooms are being established in educational institutions of ICT to cater need of the students.

It is pertinent to note that the parents have demanded the authorities to construct more schools to accommodate more students the as existing seating capacity was not enough to meet admission of a number of students.