Facilitate citizens instead of causing problems, Nisar directs departments

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry
Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday admonished Traffic Police (TP), saying
increase in travelling problems of citizens of twin cities of
Rawalpindi and Islamabad was unbearable.
“If you (TP) and National Database and Registration Authority
(NADRA) cannot facilitate citizens, you have no right to increase
difficulties in their lives,” he said this while chairing a meeting
which was attended here by senior officers of attached departments
of Ministry of Interior.
He asked both NADRA and Traffic Police why problems of
citizens were not addressed in spite of reports being run every day
in media.
“Why Ministry of Interior has to intervened on every issue.
Why not institute do their own work,” the Minister questioned.
Chaudhry Nisar said tough decisions could be taken on top
positions in relevant departments in case the situation remains
same.
The Minister also took notice on cutting of trees at Margalla
Hills and directed Chief Commissioner Islamabad to ensure prompt
implementation of remarks and instructions of Supreme Court in this
matter.
He asked Islamabad Capital Territory Administration why action
was not taken against those involved in this violation.
The Minister directed the senior officials to reach the sites
instead of going to their offices and also summon relevant
departments there.
He also directed Capital Development Authority
(CDA) and District Administration to take action against those
officials, failed to curb this activity.
Taking notice of media reports regarding installation of e-Tag
facility at entry and exit points of Federal Capital, the Minister
said basic objective of this service is to facilitate and save
citizens from hassle of again and again security checks. This
facility would be optional and there would be no restriction on
entry of vehicles without e-tag.
On a matter of e-ticketing, Islamabad Traffic Police informed
the meeting that this new system would be operational within a week.
Through this facility, challan fee would be paid through Android
Mobile Phones and Mobile Banking.
