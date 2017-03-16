Facebook for removing reservations on objectionable material

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): The management of social networking
website Facebook Thursday agreed to send a delegation to Pakistan for
removing reservations of the government regarding objectionable material.
A spokesman of interior ministry said Facebook management had taken a positive step after government’s few days efforts for stopping the blasphemous material.
The Facebook management had also appointed a focal person to
remain in constant touch with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, he said.
In a letter to the government, Facebook management informed that it was aware of the issue and wanted to find out a solution through mutual understanding, he added.