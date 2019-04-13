ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):A two-day Face Music Mela 2019 concluded here on Saturday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

During two-day event popular singers and music bands performed and received appreciation from audience.

The music mela has featured concerts by a variety of artists from Pakistan of contemporary, folk, rock, fusion and sufi music.

Renowned singers and music bands including Shamoon Ismail, Sunny Khan Durrani, DJ-Mavrick, Son Ranga Khan, Hunza band Jill, battle of the bands Dhool, Naseer Afridi, Ali Hamdani, Usman Shakeel, Varga Faraid, Parham Faraid, Ibrahim Akram, Bakhshi Brothers, Muchi Habibi, Saakin and Kashmir band performed

in the two-day Face Music Mela.

A Qawali session with Fareed Ayyaz and Abu Muhammad was also organized at the Mela to entertain the people capital city.

Music band ‘SAAKIN’ also performed live at The Face Music Mela. Saakin is an Islamabad based band that plays music from folk to contemporary.

Their mission is to entertain audience with original tunes without restricting themselves to any particular genre and through their melodies and lyrical content.

Kashmir the Band performed and rock the stage at the Face Music Mela.

Food stalls was also be set up in the premises of Face Music Mela to create magic for taste buds.