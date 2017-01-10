Fabricated stories can’t become true by telling more lies: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Minister of State For Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan tells new stories and new lies everyday but a fabricated story cannot become true by telling more lies.

Talking to media persons here the minister said today Imran Khan’s counsel surprised every body by saying that Panama case should be left aside and the Prime Minister’s speech in the Parliament should be discussed.

She said the PML-N leadership had come to response to allegations about Panama papers, but now it was being asked to respond to queries about PM’s speech.

She said the PM has no link with the Panama papers and the PML-N and

the PM have the same stance.

The minister said that Imran Khan like the past told lies and levelled baseless allegations and did the politics of agitation and anarchy and tried to get scot free.

But this time he will not be allowed to escape as defamation laws exist

in Pakistan and Imran will have to reply as to why he levelled baseless allegations against the thrice elected Prime Minister,she added.

She remarked that Imran could not answer queries of the court of law but he will have to be answerable in the court of the masses.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Nawaz Sharif was third-time elected prime minister and he has always opted for the politics of principles and service of the masses.

She said courts make decisions on the basis of facts and evidence not lies and allegations.

She said that PTI chief has the habit of telling lies and levelling baseless allegations in the “court” he himself sets up outside the court.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has said all attempts by PTI at defaming the third

time elected prime minister of Pakistan will fail miserably.

During past ten moths, the PTI was doing politics on Panama papers, told lies and created anarchy but now it says that Panama should be forgotten.

She said the PTI would be answerable for trying to defame the prime minister.

She urged the PTI chief to focus on fulfillment of promises that he had made with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which he will be accountable.

The minister said PTI chief is used to the politics of blame game and sit-ins but this time before the apex court of the country he will have to produce solid proofs for his fabricated stories and lies and the people of Pakistan will hold him accountable for hampering development process and defaming the elected prime minister.