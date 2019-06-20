ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was confused.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that Shahbaz Sharif talks about reconciliation but political extremists have become a hurdle in his way.

She said that his address in the National Assembly was the proof of his confusion as on the one hand he offered Charter of Economy, while on the other hand he threatened to disrupt the government.

She said that Shahbaz Sharif was facing confusion as to listen to his jailed brother or listen to his own heart.