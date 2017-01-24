Extensive oil, gas exploration activities being carried out in FATA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): In a bid to achieve self-sufficiency in the

energy sector, the government has started extensive oil and gas exploration activities in different parts of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

MOL Pakistan, an oil and gas exploration company, has commenced

the ‘Gravity Survey’ in Tal block of North Waziristan Agency, besides it is planning to conduct drilling in the Biland Khel area under the same block, according to official data available with APP.

While, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has

completed a 2D seismic survey in the FR Barinu area of Latamber block in 2016 and the drilling would start by the end of 2017.

The OGDCL has also planned to initiate the 2D seismic survey in the

Wali Block, covering South Waziristan Agency, Lakki Marwat and FR Tank.

At present, the project is under discussion with the law enforcement

agencies and hopefully the survey would complete in the current year.

Zhen-Hua, a Chinese company, has completed 2D seismic survey in the

Baska block of FR D I Khan.

Whereas, another oil and gas exploration and production company –

Hycarbex – has completed geological mapping in Peshawar block of FR

Peshawar, Orakzai and Khyber agencies last year.

Al-Haj, an oil and gas exploration and production company, has

completed 80 percent 2D seismic survey in Baska North block of FR DI Khan and South Waziristan Agency.

Last year, the OGDCL has completed geological mapping in the

Orakzai and Tirah blocks and the 2D seismic surveys would start during the current year.