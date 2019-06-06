ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would resume countrywide Hajj training programmes of intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme from second week of June.

According to the schedule, comprehensive training programmes of intending pilgrims would enable them to perform Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). The training programmes would continue till their departing to Hajj.