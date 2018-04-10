Exports increased 13.14 percent in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):The exports from the country increased by 13.14 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The exports from the country during July-March (2017-18) were recorded at $17.080 billion compared to the exports of $15.097 billion during July-March (2016-17), showing growth of 13.14 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the imports into the country during the period under review increased by 15.66 percent by going up from $38.369 billion last year to $44.379 billion during the current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2017-18 increased by 17.30 percent by growing from the deficit of $23.272 billion last year to $27.299 billion during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 24.36 percent during the month of March 2018 against the exports of March 2017.

The exports during March 2018 were recorded at $2.231 billion against the exports of $1.794 billion in March 2017, according to the data.

The imports on year-on-year basis also increased from $4.977 billion in March 2017 to $5.280 in March 2018, showing growth of 6.09 percent.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit on year-on-year basis declined by 4.21 percent by going down from the deficit of $3.183 billion in March 2017 to the deficit of $3.049 billion in March 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 17.30 percent in March 2018 when compared to the exports of $1.902 billion in February 2018.

The imports into the country also increased by 10.07 percent in March 2018 when compared to the imports of $4.797 billion in February 2018, according to the PBS data.