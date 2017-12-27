Exports incrasing,imports decreased due to PML-N policies: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail Wednesday said exports were increasing and imports had decreased from last five months due to concrete steps taken by Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said courrent account deficit was increased and we are trying to reduce it during the ongoing year and economic situation of the country was much better as compared to the past when the PML-N came in to power in 2013.

He said the government had iimplemented regulatory duty on fruits and some other goods.

He said it was first piriority that to refund the industrial sector and documantation of the nation economy, adding tax net would be extended and would reduce the individual tax

The advisor said reduction in Pakistani rupee was made benificial for the country and the government had validated this decision, adding the government would provide a chance to the people to prove their money trail.

Replying to a question, he said the government would not take any decision which was against the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision and opposing the PML-N menifesto.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had started and rest of other programme would be implemented also.