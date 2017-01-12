Exporters urged to take benefit of incentive package

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Dar Thursday urged exporters to make all efforts to benefit from

the export incentive package announced by the prime minister the

previous day.

Talking to President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Zubair Tufail who called on him here, the minister said it was the largest export incentive package in Pakistan’s history.

He urged the exports to show the results in exports which the

government desired and the country needed.

The finance minister highlighted that under the package, the incentives for FY 2017 18 would be available to those exporters who would achieve an increase of 10% in their exports as compared to

their exports for FY 2016 17.

He said this would ensure that the benefits of the package were only availed by those exporters who show results.

He emphasized that the announcement of this package by the prime minister demonstrated the government’s strong commitment to

achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive export led growth.

He expressed confidence that the package would serve as a catalyst for exports and would provide a major boost to economic growth.

Earlier, President FPCCI thanked the finance minister for his tireless efforts in finalizing the Prime Minister’s Package of Incentives for Exporters.

He said the business community was happy with the package as it provides them a level playing field to compete with other exporters in the region.

He expressed appreciation for the pro business policies of the

PML N government.