MAILSI, Jan 17 (APP)::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that steps would be taken to increase exports of the county and imports would be reduced to strengthen the economy.
He stated this while talking to the media persons at the residence
of Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Khichi and MNA
Aurangzaib Khichi here.
Export volume to be increased for fortifying economy: Governor
MAILSI, Jan 17 (APP)::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that steps would be taken to increase exports of the county and imports would be reduced to strengthen the economy.