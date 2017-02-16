Explosion in shrine of Qalandar Shahbaz: Over 40 injured, deaths feared

HYDERABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Between 40 to 50 people have reportedly been injured besides some unconfirmed reports of deaths in an explosion which occurred in the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan, Jamshoro Thursday evening.

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Shafiq Mahesar told that the rescue teams from Jamshoro and Hyderabad had been rushed to Sehwan.

He added that emergency had been declared at Liaquat University Hospital while the patients were also being shifted to local taluka hospital.

The blast reportedly happend in the shrine’s compound where a large number of devotees were performing the ritual of dhamaal. A large number of devotees visit the shrine on every Thursday.

The Edhi Foundation’s in charge Mairaj Ahmed told the APP that ambulances from Hyderabad and Jamshoro had been sent to Sehwan. Sehwan is 132 kilometers away from Jamshoro.

The nearest tertiary care hospitals are in Jamshoro and Hyderabad. The patients may also be shifted to Nawabshah.

The local people told that the explosion’s sound was heard kilometers away from the shrine in Sehwan.