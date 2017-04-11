Experts terms decentralization a key to National Economic Growth

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):The system should be revamped with a decentralized and patterns based systems with a holistic approach for the national economic growth and prosperity of the country.

Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Dr.

Nadeem-ul-Haque said this while delivering a lecture on his recent

book ‘Looking Back: How Pakistan Became an Asian Tiger by 2050’, at

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Tuesday.

The whole economic system in Pakistan has become stale, overly

centralized and hence inefficient of redressing the challenges.

Dr. Nadeem ul Haque on the occasion said that the academia in

Pakistan was lacking research whereas mainstream media in the

country was also ignoring the development issues.

The government must to support inclusive discussion on

national economic needs and hence, there could not be develop a

discourse that could have been fundamental in setting national goals

and targets.

Deputy Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy

Institute (SDPI)Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Deputy Executive Director,

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) earlier elaborated

that at the occasion when the federal and provincial governments

were gearing up to make their budgets, such deliberations had

immense importance.

He said it was an opportunity for the governments to revisit

the current policies in the light of informed discussions on various

budgetary aspects including free and fair taxation system, pro-poor

public investments in infrastructure and social sectors as well as

sustainable social safety nets programme for our children, women,

elderly and marginalized groups.

He said that the structured dialogue between the private and

public sector could play crucial role in redressing issues related

to productivity and exports.

Besides, he said, the taxation regime should be made tax filer

friendly.

Former Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel also expressed his views

that the vision presented by Dr. Haque should be made part of our

development models and some of his suggestions should have been

included in the Vision 2025 that has been presented by the present

government.