Experts term CPEC game changer

LAHORE, May 20 (APP): Renownwd experts and anaylysts
on Saturday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
project would be a game changer in the context of regional
geo-economic and political realities.
Renowned analyst on Contemporary Politics & International
Relations Dr Saad S khan, talking to APP, said emerging
opportunities with facilitation such as extensive roads,
railways, ports and energy infrastructure, the project was
being perceived as a game changer.
He said the CPEC was opening attractive avenues for
investment emerging from economic cooperation between the
two rising powers of Asia.
Veteran Economist Dr Ashfaq Hassan said the CPEC presented
an unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies
and become a hub of trade and manufacturing with the Gwadar
Port developed as an international free port.
Dr Ashfaq said the PML-N government was paying special
attention on development of different sectors, including power,
gas,education,health and roads. “The People of four
provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir
will also benefit from the CPEC project,” he added.
Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Executive
Director Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri said the historic project would
also ease lives of the people and help generate prosperity.
National Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Chairman Senator
Mushahid Hussain Syed said the CPEC would interlink hearts,
addding the implementation of this historic project would
expand mutual collaboration too. The CPEC connected Pakistan
to East and West Asia had not only made the country a
destination for cross-regional trade but also a channel
through which the trade would be possible, he added.
PML-N Leader and Chairman Evacuee Trust
Property Board Siddiqul Farooq said that Pak-China relations
were touching new heights after the CPEC as this project
had created tremendous opportunities of investment in
the country.
He added the PML-N government had given solid economic
shape to Pak-China friendship at a large scale. He said the
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had ushered in a
new era of Pak-China relations as the impacts of this project
would be durable and permanent.
“We will also give the legacy of a better future to
our generations in shape of the CPEC. The officials of China
and Pakistan are working as a team to move forward the
CPEC project and with better understanding, both the countries
have accelerated the CPEC,” he said.
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries Convener on
standing committees on Customs, Dry Ports, Aftab Ahmed Vohra
said the mega project of CPEC would create an atmosphere for
the international investment.
Experts term CPEC game changer
LAHORE, May 20 (APP): Renownwd experts and anaylysts