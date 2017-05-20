Experts term CPEC game changer

LAHORE, May 20 (APP): Renownwd experts and anaylysts

on Saturday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

project would be a game changer in the context of regional

geo-economic and political realities.

Renowned analyst on Contemporary Politics & International

Relations Dr Saad S khan, talking to APP, said emerging

opportunities with facilitation such as extensive roads,

railways, ports and energy infrastructure, the project was

being perceived as a game changer.

He said the CPEC was opening attractive avenues for

investment emerging from economic cooperation between the

two rising powers of Asia.

Veteran Economist Dr Ashfaq Hassan said the CPEC presented

an unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies

and become a hub of trade and manufacturing with the Gwadar

Port developed as an international free port.

Dr Ashfaq said the PML-N government was paying special

attention on development of different sectors, including power,

gas,education,health and roads. “The People of four

provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir

will also benefit from the CPEC project,” he added.

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Executive

Director Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri said the historic project would

also ease lives of the people and help generate prosperity.

National Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Chairman Senator

Mushahid Hussain Syed said the CPEC would interlink hearts,

addding the implementation of this historic project would

expand mutual collaboration too. The CPEC connected Pakistan

to East and West Asia had not only made the country a

destination for cross-regional trade but also a channel

through which the trade would be possible, he added.

PML-N Leader and Chairman Evacuee Trust

Property Board Siddiqul Farooq said that Pak-China relations

were touching new heights after the CPEC as this project

had created tremendous opportunities of investment in

the country.

He added the PML-N government had given solid economic

shape to Pak-China friendship at a large scale. He said the

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had ushered in a

new era of Pak-China relations as the impacts of this project

would be durable and permanent.

“We will also give the legacy of a better future to

our generations in shape of the CPEC. The officials of China

and Pakistan are working as a team to move forward the

CPEC project and with better understanding, both the countries

have accelerated the CPEC,” he said.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries Convener on

standing committees on Customs, Dry Ports, Aftab Ahmed Vohra

said the mega project of CPEC would create an atmosphere for

the international investment.