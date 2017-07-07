Experts hail Haveli Power Plant inaugurated by PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Industrial, Energy experts on Friday

hailed Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant inaugurated by Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and it would help in economic growth and to meet

the growing energy demands.

Talking to PTV, Energy expert Dr Gul Faraz said this power plant

would add 760 Megawatt electricity to the national grid.

He said power would be generated at affordable price through

Haveli plant and energy would be supplied to the consumers and industry

at cheaper rate.

He said the government had launched many power project in the country

and these would help in economic stability and growth. Gross Domestic

Product (GDP) had reached around 3 percent in the previous government due

to prolong loadshedding, he added.

Dr Faraz said almost 2500 MW electricity would be added in national

grid after the completion of Neelam-Jehlum, Tarbella and coal projects.

Industrial analyst Dr Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said Haveli power plant

would generate affordable energy and to help in meeting the power shortage

in the country.

He lauded the steps of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

government for reducing energy shortfall from the country. He urged

people to appreciate good efforts of the government instead of

criticsing them.