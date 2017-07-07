Experts hail Haveli Power Plant inaugurated by PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Industrial, Energy experts on Friday
hailed Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant inaugurated by Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and it would help in economic growth and to meet
the growing energy demands.
Talking to PTV, Energy expert Dr Gul Faraz said this power plant
would add 760 Megawatt electricity to the national grid.
He said power would be generated at affordable price through
Haveli plant and energy would be supplied to the consumers and industry
at cheaper rate.
He said the government had launched many power project in the country
and these would help in economic stability and growth. Gross Domestic
Product (GDP) had reached around 3 percent in the previous government due
to prolong loadshedding, he added.
Dr Faraz said almost 2500 MW electricity would be added in national
grid after the completion of Neelam-Jehlum, Tarbella and coal projects.
Industrial analyst Dr Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said Haveli power plant
would generate affordable energy and to help in meeting the power shortage
in the country.
He lauded the steps of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
government for reducing energy shortfall from the country. He urged
people to appreciate good efforts of the government instead of
criticsing them.
