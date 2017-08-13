Experts call for re-vitalising forestry sector

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Experts and environmentalists on

Sunday called for taking concrete measures to boost Pakistan’s

climate resilience by re-vitalising forestry sector.

Talking to APP, the forest experts said that if the process

of cutting down trees continued, nobody could save the country

from the devastating impact of global warming and the induced

climate change.

Noted environmentalist Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that forests

were the best way to achieve enhanced climate resilience

against fallouts of the climate change impacts.

“Most people believe that global warming is caused by

burning oil, gas and coal. But, in fact, between 25 and 30

per cent of the greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere

each year or estimated 1.6 billion tonnes of carbon-dioxide,

is caused by deforestation, mainly due to cutting and burning

of forests, every year,” Dr Maqsood added.

He said that the same amount of carbon climate-altering

carbon-dioxide gases, released from fossil fuel burning

through any source, can be removed from the atmosphere to

stabilise the climate change by halting deforestation.

Prominent forest expert Professor Dr Sarwat Naz Mirza

said that studies of the UN Food and Agriculture (FAO) revealed

that trees consisted of 50 per cent of carbon deposits.

“But when they are chopped down or burned, the carbon

dioxide they store makes its way back into the air,” he added.

To a question, he said that around 13 million hectares

of forests worldwide were being lost annually, almost entirely

in the tropics; most of it occurs in Africa, Latin America and

Southeast Asia.

Fakhar-e-Abbas, a scientist at the Pakistan Agricultural

Research Council said that according to UNESCO’s International

Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme,

Pakistan’s juniper forest was believed to be the world’s second

largest such reserve.

He said that clearing of juniper forest or trees was alarming

as these were being replaced by orchards.

To a query, Abbas said that it was illegal to cut down

juniper, whether the land is publicly or privately owned.

However, he said that comprehensive data or estimation

of the amount of juniper forest being cleared each year, was

not available. “The problems facing the forest are ecological

and environmental as well as economic,” he said.

He said that juniper trees were being infected with fungus

and bacteria due to inbreeding.

A senior official in the Ministry of Climate Change

(MoCC) told APP that the imcumbent government with the help of

World Bank-funded US$3.8 million, REDD+ programme, has already

been launched in the country.

He said that this programme would help forest owners to

access money for forest protection and controlling their

shrinkage.

The official further said that lack of access to energy

for cooking and heating in households, illegal tree cutting,

population growth and associated wood demand surge, changes in

land cover for non-forestry uses, land erosion and degradation

were among major causes of deforestation in the country.

He urged the provincial and federal representatives of

the forest departments to join the climate change ministry’s

efforts for implanting national forest policy that aims to

halt deforestation and inject new life in the ailing forestry

sector.

According to official data, Pakistan has total forest

cover of 4.4 million hectares, and the current rate of

deforestation is 27,000 hectares per year, he added.

He said around 53,000 Pakistanis were directly employed

in the forestry sector, while the country has 213 million

metric tonnes of carbon stocks in living forest biomass.