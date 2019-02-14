Expats laud PM Imran’s visionary roadmap for national development

DUBAI, Feb 14 (APP):Pakistanis living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting a clear and visionary roadmap of national development at the 7th World Government Summit (WGS) held here from February 10 to 12.

Meanwhile, world media chiefs of the Gulf News, Press Trust of India (PTI), news agencies of Bulgaria, Bernama and the Philippines talking to APP in Dubai admired the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan that inspired the world leaders and international entrepreneurs.