Exibition of miniature paintings by Najam ul Hasan opens at Nomad Gallery

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Nomad Art and Cultural Center here on Friday organized an exibition of miniature paintings by Najam ul Hasan Kazmi which was inaguarted by Ardi Stoios Braken.

Speaking on the ocassion Director General Nomad Art Gallery Nageen Hayat said,” The Gallery is committed for promoting Art and Culture, Crafts development and Marketing, Human Rights and Peace in the Capital and has celebrated a milestone of 30 years with scores of renowned and emerging, national and international, artists having exhibited at Nomad with a collection permanently represented.”

She said Nomad also worked with various communities and a large number of organisations, from all Provinces of Pakistan, producing handicrafts to showcase the ‘Best of Pakistan’ in the field.

During these years, and as part of the Centre’s regular community-related and philanthropic efforts, Nomad also implemented several events, particularly workshops for crafts-based skill training on ‘livelihoods’ for women and youth, working closely with the Saidpur Village residents, and various other communities, she added.

She said Nomad worked to address social issues in the empowerment of Women and Youth, mostly from under-privileged communities under its ‘Art for Social Change, Activism and Peace” programmes focusing on Human Rights and Women’s Rights through awareness-raising and economic empowerment, training, seminars and workshops, working in a holistic manner which made the Gallery a unique entity in the whole country.

She said Nomad Forum for the Arts, was a voluntary platform involved with humanitarian work, art and craft workshops, film screenings, cultural trips, talks and seminars, and offered the platform to promote creative persons, fledgling artists, poets and writers.

Nomad had a commitment to humanitarian response that deals with disasters and emergency situations, such as fund-raising and volunteering for the earthquake survivors in Azad Kashmir, flood-affected families she added.

She said the Gallery had worked in collaboration/partnership with UN-Women, CIDA, OXFAM –GB, SDC, DAP (Australian.HC) The World Bank, (Design) and the German and Swedish embassies in Islamabad.