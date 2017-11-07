Exhibition to promote Pakistan’s miniature painting, calligraphy inaugurated

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (APP):A research based travelling exhibition “From the Scroll to the Book” to promote the traditional miniature painting and calligraphy of Pakistan was inaugurated at the Peace Garden Museum here on Tuesday.

The exhibition, jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, China World Peace Foundation and China Cultural Heritage Foundation represented Pakistani traditional art form with contemporary approach of selected professional artists from different cities of the country.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan, Masood Khalid said that today’s exhibition is fusion of miniature, calligraphy and illumination art adding, this exhibition is reflection of cultural exchanges and people to people contacts between Pakistan and China.

He said that the two countries stand as a perfect example for the world where people belonging to different cultures, languages and social values not only established brotherly relations but also made it an all-weather strategic partnership.

The Ambassador introduced Pakistani artists Rashid Butt, Alia Bilgrami, Amna Hashmi, Farrah Mahmood, Nasir Khan Seemab, Zohreen Murtaza and Saira Butt, who are part of the delegation, to the audience.

He said that calligraphic work of a number of eminent Chinese artists is also on display and added, “We are already started work on China-Pakistan Cultural Corridor by arranging such exhibition and people to people exchanges.”

Chairman, China World Peace Foundation, Li Ruo Hong opined that not only political and economic cooperation between the two countries has set example for the world but China-Pakistan Culture Corridor has also met the friendly expectation of the two people.

Through, the cooperation of the artists of two countries, charisma of culture and arts will eventually reach the souls of the two people, he added.

He expressed the confidence that this exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Pakistan, learn from each other experiences and connect each other.

Guest of Honour, Chairperson, China Cultural Heritage Foundation, Madam Geng Ying remarked that the achievements between the two countries were not possible without the hard efforts of the two people.

The event marks another milestone in the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), she added.

She also expressed a need to evolve more efforts to further enhance cooperation and brotherly relations between the two friendly countries.

Head of China Study Centre, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Syed Tanveer Jafri termed the exhibition a great milestone for culture and friendship of two countries.

He informed the audience that a China Study Centre has been set up in the University to further enhance Pak-China all-weather friendship and strategic partnership.

“We are looking at the beauty of the cultures of the two countries and trying to find out commonalities in the culture with an intention to project these commonalities,” he added.

He said Pakistan calligraphists and miniature artists are visiting China to promote a process of fusion of these two art forms.

“We are also soon expecting a reciprocal visit of leading Chinese artists which may culminate in creation of impressive pieces of fussed art reflecting the aspirations of Chinese and Pakistani people.”