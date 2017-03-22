Exhibition titled “Art, Culture, Heritage of Pakistan” inaugurated

BEIJING (China), March 22 (APP): Around 100 paintings of one of

Pakistan’s most accomplished artist – Jimmy Engineer centered on Pakistan’s history, its independence, landscape, rich architecture and its similarities with world architecture were put on display at an exhibition inaugurated here on Wednesday.

The week long exhibition titled “Art, Culture and heritage of Pakistan”

was organized jointly by Embassy of Pakistan and World Peace Foundation to celebrate 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence and the 66th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

The exhibition showcased the art work of Jimmy Engineer who has 3000 paintings and more than 1000 calligraphies to his name. Besides, 500,000 prints of his work are in private collection in more than 60 countries around the world.

In his welcome address, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid

expressed the confidence that the art work displayed by world acclaimed Pakistani artist would help further foster cultural bonds between Pakistan and China.

He said the pencil pictures of Chinese leaders, philosophers,

scientists, poets, actors and sports personalities demonstrated Pakistani artist’s love and affection towards China and its people.

The Ambassador said it was for the first time when the National Museum

of China had selected art work of a renowned Pakistani artist for display.

He shared with the audience that Jimmy Engineer was not only an artist

but also a philanthropist who held various walks for the cause of humanity and his social work earned him a great respect in Pakistan and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, President China Pakistan Friendship

Association Sha Zu Kang said China always maintained deep-rooted friendship and relations with Pakistan and this friendship between the iron brothers and sisters was an example for the whole world.

He said the Pak-China all weather friendship was based on mutual

understanding and trust as both the countries supported each other in difficult times.

Sha Zu Kang said China and its people would not forget Pakistan’s

support it provided during the difficult times.

He said art and cultural exchanges were important to further enhance

friendship between the people of two countries.

He opined that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was being

implemented smoothly and said it would not only benefit Pakistan but also China and people in the region and beyond. He emphasized a need for more exchanges in the fields of art and culture.

Expressing his pleasure over holding of this exhibition, he said,”I am

pleased to witness art exhibition of a Pakistani artist in Beijing.”

He hoped that more exhibition of this nature would be arranged in both

countries to further enhance existing friendship and enhance people to people contact.

Jimmy Engineer said, it was an honour for him that an exhibition at such a prestigious place was held and added, “I have brought message of love and peace from Pakistan for China and Chinese people.”

The Pakistani artist informed that he performed social work in various

countries and he was ready to serve Chinese people too.

He said, his creative work displayed at the exhibition would further

enhance understanding of Chinese people about Pakistan, its culture and landscape.

A large number of diplomats, educationists, art lovers and people from

other walks of life attended the exhibition and took keen interest in the art work.