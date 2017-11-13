Exhibition `Heritage of Pakistan’ to be held to mark 70th I-Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Department of Archeology and Museums (DoAM) will arrange a week-long exhibition titled “Heritage of Pakistan” with display of unique and rare artifacts, depicting different ancient eras by end of November to mark 70th Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations.

“The department has started arrangements for holding this week-long activity with the involvement of archeology departments, universities, archeology experts and students”, Director (Archeology), DoAM, Abdul Azeem said while talking to APP on Monday.

He informed that the exhibition, to be held at Sir Syed Memorial Society, will enable the students, researchers and

art lovers to explore variety of artifacts, their origins and other details.

He said this exhibition is the part of activities, being arranged across the country to mark 70th I-Day celebrations.

He said a meeting to review arrangements of the activities to mark I-Day celebrations was held earlier at National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division.

The meeting was presided by Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui who gave directions to make

proper arrangements to exhibit the rich cultural heritage of the country in this exhibition.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui insisted that “We all have to arrange such cultural activities to

promote soft image of the country at international level and inform people what Pakistan is all about”,

he said.

Abdul Azeem said the department has recently added 1,000 more artifacts into its collection which were

recovered by the custom officials at the Islamabad Airport recently. The number of recovered artifacts in

department’s possession is now 12,000.

The unique artifacts from this collection will also be the part of the exhibition, Director, DOAM added.