Exhibition displaying rare photographs of Quaid mesmerizes art lovers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):A week-long exhibition “Hamara Quaid” showcasing rare photographs and portraits of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Wednesday opened at Aiwan-i-Quaid as part of celebrations to educate the younger generation about the struggle and sacrifices of great leader for acquiring a separate homeland for Muslims.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb was being arranged by and Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications in collaboration with Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC).

Over 300 photographs, portraits and paintings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah displayed at the exhibition portrayed the educational, social and political life of Quaid-i-Azam throughout his life along with his struggle for creation of Pakistan.

A large number of art lovers, students, intelligentsia, researchers and general public thronged Quaid Gallery and its adjacent lobbies to have a glimpse of historical rare pictures and paintings of Quaid-i-Azam.

Ali Husnain, a class 10th student, who came along with hundreds of other students of schools of Islamabad, said he came to know about the life and achievements of Quaid e Azam after visiting the exhibition.

He said he wanted Pakistan to make progress and become a developed country.

The exhibition was divided into three categories which includes display of 200 rare camera photographs, professional photographs and paintings under the title “Mera Pakistan” with support of Mansoor Rahi Gallery and prize competition on portraits of Quaid among youth.

The rare camera photographs of Quaid-i-Azam depicted life history, family and political life of Quaid-i-Azam while the professional photographs and paintings provided an insight into historical places like Badshahi Mosque and Hiran Minar Sheikhupura and scenic beauty, rivers, crops, mountains etc, which remained center of attraction for the visitors.

The prize competition on Quaid’ portrait was arranged in two categories including primary to secondary level students and secondary to higher level students.

In the junior category of the competition, Muqqadas clinched the first prize, Ebba Wahid second and Irum Sadaf obtained the third prize. While in the senior category, Hadiqa Aamir got first, Sharmeen second and Aisha Zahid acquired third prize.

The judges of the competition were Aania S Khan from Mansoor Rahi Gallery, Naheeda Raza from Jharoka Gallery and Shireen Gheba najib from Shireen Studios.

The judges received 50 entries and selected the best portrait after thorough observation and the winners were given certificates and cash prizes on the occasion.

Talking to APP, Vice Chairman of NPC Mian Muhammad Javed said the main objective behind arranging this activity was to educate the people about the struggle of our great leaders for acquiring a separate country and pay tribute to Quaid for his great contributions.

He said, “We all have to join our hands to make the Pakistan what Quaid wanted to make it”.