Executive Committee of FGEHS approve amended draft of Phase-I,II

ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (APP): Executive Committee of Federal

Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) on Wednesday approved the amended draft of Green Enclave, Phase-I, Bahra Kahu and given approval in principal to Green Enclave Phase-II,beside enhancing the journalist qouta from 1% to 2 percent.

According to a press release, issued here, the executive

committee of the foundation met under the chairmanship of Sectreary Housing and works Arabab Sharukh, which was attended by members and directors of the committee.

After the aproval of the Green Enclave Phase-II Barha Kahu, 18 thousnds

employees would get the alloments of their polts.