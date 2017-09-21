Executive Board of FGEHF approves 2 percent Journalist Quota

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): Executive Committee of Federal

Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has approved increase of journalist quota from 1 to 2 percent,beside amended draft of Bahra Kahu housing schemes.

The executive committee of the foundation met under the chairmanship of

Sectreary Housing and works Arabab Sharukh, which was attended by members and directors of the committee.

Director Public Relation Office, Ayesha Shah said that the executive

committee not only approved the enhancement of journalist quota from one to two percent to faciliate the large number of journalist community, but

also the amended draft of Green Enclave, Phase-I, Bahra Kahu.

She said the committee also given approval in principal to Green Enclave

Phase-II which would benifit 18,000 government employees and journalists to get alloment letter of their polts.

Ayesha Shah said that the housing foundation had already signed MoU

and agreements with different company to develope the Green Enclave Phase-I and Green Enclave Phase-II and working has been started on these

projects which would faciliate the large number of people.