Executive Board of FGEHF approves 2 percent Journalist Quota

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): Executive Committee of Federal
Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has approved increase of journalist quota from 1 to 2 percent,beside amended draft of Bahra Kahu housing schemes.
The executive committee of the foundation met under the chairmanship of
Sectreary Housing and works Arabab Sharukh, which was attended by members and directors of the committee.
Director Public Relation Office, Ayesha Shah said that the executive
committee not only approved the enhancement of journalist quota from one to two percent to faciliate the large number of journalist community, but
also the amended draft of Green Enclave, Phase-I, Bahra Kahu.
She said the committee also given approval in principal to Green Enclave
Phase-II which would benifit 18,000 government employees and journalists to get alloment letter of their polts.
Ayesha Shah said that the housing foundation had already signed MoU
and agreements with different company to develope the Green Enclave Phase-I and Green Enclave Phase-II and working has been started on these
projects which would faciliate the large number of people.
