Excise & Taxation Rwp Division collects Rs 3.1 bln; 77 percent of 2017-18 target

RAWALPINDI, Apr 08 (APP):Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi Division has collected over Rs 3.1 billion revenue including property, motor,

professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during last nine months

while 115,354 vehicles including 98,220 motorcycles were registered here during 2017.

According to details, provincial government had fixed over Rs 4.6 billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division including

Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts for 2017-18.

Overall 77 percent target has been achieved in nine months of this financial year while Director General, Excise and Taxation

Punjab, Muhammad Akram Ashraf who visited Excise and Taxation office Rawalpindi here the other day directed the authorities concerned

to accelerate their ongoing campaign against tax defaulters.

The DG during a meeting held at Excise Office reviewed the tax recovery and issued directives to further enhance it.

Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Tanveer Abbas Gondal has also directed the Excise and

Taxation Officers of the division to accelerate their efforts to achieve the targets set by the Punjab Government.

According to the Director, Excise and Taxation offices of the division recovered over Rs 1.14 billion against the set target of over

Rs1.68 billion with 72 percent revenue collection under property tax while motor vehicle tax collection remained over Rs. 803

million, 72 percent against over Rs 1.2 billion target.

He said, the division generated over Rs 994 million from Excise Fee, 42 percent additional from last year, 94 percent of the

set target of 1.4 billion during last nine months.

The director further informed that the division succeeded to achieve overall 77 percent of the revenue target, recovering

over Rs 3.1 billion which is 19 percent additional from last year tax recovery.

To a question he said, Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi registered total 115,354 vehicles including 98,220 motorcycles, 5946

cars, 6172 commercial vehicles, 4608 rickshaws, 342 government and 66 semi government vehicles during 2017.

Talking to APP Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Division informed that over Rs220 million revenue was generated through

vehicles registration during 2017.

Motorcycles registration contributed over Rs 71 million to provincial exchequer and over Rs 76 million revenue was collected

through registration of motorcars during the year. Commercial vehicles’ registration generated over Rs 58 million revenue

in Rawalpindi district, he added.