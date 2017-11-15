EX-VP Biden leads Trump by 11 points in potential 2020 matchup: Poll

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (APP): Former US Vice President Joe Biden would lead President Donald Trump in a 2020 general election, according to a new poll.

Only 35 percent of voters would choose to reelect Trump in 2020, the Politico/Morning Consult poll shows substantially fewer than the 46 percent who would vote instead for Biden, who has said that he is not closing the door on a third attempt at the presidency in 2020. One in 5 voters are undecided.

Biden made the statement that he may challenge Trump in 2020 in an interview with NBC News while promoting his new book, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.

“I honest-to-God haven’t made up my mind about that,” Biden, who is turning 75 later this month, told NBC. “I’m not closing the door. I’ve been around too long, and I’m a great respecter of fate, but who knows what the situation is going to be a year-and-a-half from now.”

According to the poll, a majority of white voters are divided in the matchup, with 41 percent saying they would support Biden and 40 percent backed Trump.

In the Midwest however, Biden has a 9-point lead over Trump in the potential matchup.

Biden is a strong critic of Trump and his leadership style. He has accused his administration of misunderstanding and misrepresenting the American values.

Biden, a favourite for the 2016 Democratic nomination, announced his decision to not run for the White House in October 2015, cementing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s standing as the front-runner.

The new poll was conducted from November 9 to 11 among 1,993 registered voters. Its margin of error is 2 percent.