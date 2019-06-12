NEW YORK, Jun 12 (APP):US President Donald Trump would likely lose in the 2020 presidential election to several leading Democratic presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, a new poll finds.

Biden, the current front-runner in the Democratic party race for presidential nomination, holds a 13 percentage-point lead over Trump, 53-40 percent, according to a new national Quinnipiac poll.

Five other Democratic contenders also lead the president: Senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren hold healthy leads over Trump, with Sanders up by 9 points, Harris ahead by 8 and Warren leading by 7.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Cory Booker — also- Democratic hopefuls — lead Trump by 5 points, with each posting a 47 to 42 split.