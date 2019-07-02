NEW YORK, Jul 02 (APP):Former US Vice President Joe Biden, who is considered the favourite Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House, has lost some of his supporters following a weak showing in the first presidential debate last week, a new poll shows.

The CNN/SRSS poll, which was released on Monday and conducted after the first two Democratic presidential primary debates last week, shows Biden’s popularity among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote, slipping to 22 percent — a whopping 10 percent drop since last May — an has Senator Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, in the second place, at 17 percent.