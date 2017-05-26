Ex-US speaker calls Trump’s presidency so far mostly ‘a complete disaster’

NEW YORK, May 26 (APP): The former House of
Representatives Speaker, John Boehner, has said Donald
Trump’s presidency so far has been ‘a complete disaster’ and
that the billionaire businessman is still learning the job, according
to the energy publication ‘Rigzone’.
“Everything else he’s done [in office] has been
a complete disaster,” Boehner, a Republican, said
during a question-and-answer session at an energy conference
in Houston, Texas, on Thursday. “He’s still learning how
to be president.”
The former speaker, whose remarks were initially reported
by the energy-sector Rigzone, said he and Trump had been friends for
15 years and that the two had played golf together multiple
times. Still, Boehner said he ‘never envisioned him’
becoming president.
Pressed further about Trump’s still-nascent
administration, Boehner praised the president for his
handling of international affairs and foreign policy,
especially his aggressive stance toward the ISIL/Da’esh
terrorist group.
But Boehner said he did not know anything about efforts by
the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 election. But
he said Democrats are only hurting themselves by talking
about impeachment of the president.
“Talk of impeachment is the best way to rile up Trump
supporters,” he said. “Remember, impeachment is not a legal
process; it’s a political process.”