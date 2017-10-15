Ex-Naval Chief conferred with honorary award of Malaysian Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Pakistan Navy’s former Chief of the Naval
Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has been conferred with “Honorary Award of
Malaysian Armed Forces Order for Valour – Gallant Commander of Malaysian Armed
Forces, First Degree” by king of Malaysia, Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV Sultan
Muhammad V.
The Award has been
bestowed in recognition of untiring efforts and dedication of Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah in strengthening bilateral relationship and mutual cooperation
between the Pakistan Armed Forces and the Malaysian Armed Forces, stated a
press release issued here by media directorate of Pakistan Navy.
The award was conferred during an impressive ceremony, held at National
Palace, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in connection with 84th anniversary
of Malaysian Armed Forces.
