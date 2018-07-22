Ex-law minister among 8 vying for NA-106 seat

FAISALABAD, July 22 (APP)::Former Punjab law minister Rana

Sana-Ullah Khan and seven other candidates are in the run for

National Assembly seat NA-106 (Faisalabad-6), old NA-81.

According to the Elections Commission spokesman, there

are a total of 415,496 registered voters including 232,884

males and 182,612 females.

In this constituency, 363 polling stations have been established including 163 stations for males, 142 for females and 58 combined

stations while 1,000 polling booths including 561 for males and

439 for females have also been set up.

He said that 363 presiding officers, 2,000 assistant presiding

officers and 1,000 polling officers will perform their duties on

the election day.

He said that 81 polling stations of the constituency have

been declared sensitive where CCTV cameras would also be installed for security arrangements.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded former law minister Rana Sana-Ullah Khan while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) awarded

ticket to former MNA Dr Nisar Ahmad Jaat, who had changed his

affiliation from PML-N to PTI few months ago.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) fielded Chaudry

Saeed Iqbal while Mohammad Abbas Haider of Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP), Mumtaz Hussan of Mutthida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Pakistan and three independents are also in the field.

Provincial constituencies PP-108 and PP-109 fall under this National Assembly constituency.

In PP-108, as many as 11 candidates are contesting the elections but according to survey the actual contest is between PML-N candidate Ajmal Asif and PTI candidate Rana Aftab Ahmad.

For PP-109, 11 candidates are contesting the election, but according to survey the actual contest is between PML-N candidate Zafar Iqbal Nagra and PTI candidate Nadeem Aftab Sindhu.

The constituency NA-106 mainly comprises of Sadhar, Thikriwala and Narwala areas and major clans in this constituency includes Rajput, Jaat and Arain.

In 2013 elections, then PML-N candidate Dr Nisar Ahmad Jaat won

the old NA-81 seat with 122,041 votes beating PPPP candidate Chaudhry

Saeed Iqbal, who got 40,163 votes.

According to a survey, a close contest is expected between PTI’s

Nisar Ahmad and PML-N’s Rana Sana-Ullah Khan.