Ex-cricketers hail Younis for reaching 10,000 runs landmark

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Former cricketers have hailed legendary batsman Younis Khan for achieving the feat to become the first Pakistani player to score 10,000 Test runs.

Younis became the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test Cricket on Sunday during Pakistan’s first innings on the third day of Jamaica Test against West Indies. Younis had been Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in Tests since October 2015, when he went past Javed Miandad’s tally of 8832 runs during the Abu Dhabi Test against England.

Younis had achieved 10,000 runs in about a year and a half since he became Pakistan’s highest run-maker. He is also the 13th player to do achieve such a landmark. Along with the ten thousand runs in Test Cricket, Younis also holds the record of most Test centuries, 34, scored by any Pakistani batsman.

Former captain Ramiz Raja hailed Younis for reaching 10,000 runs in Test Cricket, saying that the achievement is a great and proud moment for Pakistan Cricket.

“I congratulate Younis Khan on reaching 10,000 runs milestone. This is a great and proud moment for everyone,” Ramiz said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Younis is a great role model and a great batsman. “He has been a shining star for Pakistan cricket for years. He achieved a great thing because this isn’t something you can do every day in cricket,” he said and added that this is a historic moment for Pakistan cricket.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that Younis was built to work for cricket and has been a real star for Pakistan cricket.

“PCB should utilize Younis’s services after his retirement, he is star, and he has scored 34 centuries for Pakistan. It is important for us to utilize for future,” Akhtar said.

Young batsman Fawad Alam said that he is proud of Younis, who was always there to help him and other youngsters on and off the field.

“I congratulate Younis on reaching 10,000 runs. We all are proud of Younis. He have always been very helpful to me and other players every time when we had sought his help,” he said.