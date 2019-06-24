ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Former cricketers have credited Haris Sohail for Pakistan’s victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup match against South Africa but urged the green-shirts to improve fielding as the team cannot go further in the mega event without improving in the said department.

Former skipper Rashid Latif said hats off to the Pakistan team for performing extremely well under-pressure.

“The credit goes to Haris Sohail who played an awesome innings (89 runs off 59 balls) and took Pakistan to a 300 total on the scoreboard,” he said on the YouTube channel.