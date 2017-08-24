Ex-CIA agent hopes to kick Trump off Twitter: US media

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (APP): Former CIA undercover agent Valerie Plame Wilson plans to purchase a controlling stake in Twitter so she can ban US President Donald Trump from the platform, according to American media reports.

As of Wednesday evening, the crowdfunding initiative by Ms. Wilson, the former spy, had raised over $27,000 dollars – a sliver of the $1 billion goal, she had set on August 18 that would be enough to purchase a controlling share of Twitter and block President Trump from his preferred communication tool.

Ms. Wilson used the hashtags “BuyTwitter and BanTrump” when she launched the initiative on GoFundMe last week.

Her statement on the donation lists the “horrible things” that Trump has done on Twitter, such as “emboldening white supremacists” and “promoting violence against journalists,” before writing that Trump’s nuclear twitter tirade against North Korea took it “to a dangerous new level.”

“It’s time to shut him down,” she wrote.

President Trump has favoured his private Twitter account over the official POTUS (president of the United States) one as a policy communication tool.

He has tweeted at all hours of the day on political decisions that have ranged from banning transgender military service members to undoing the Obamacare health plan and even occasionally throwing in a typo that has unleashed global confusion.

Even if Ms. Wilson were to reach her ambitious $1 billion goal, the amount would not enable her to buy an outright majority of Twitter shares, which would cost around $6 billion according to news agency AP.

However, she would become the company’s largest shareholder and therefore would have a prominent voice in the San Twitter declined to comment Wednesday on Ms. Wilson’s plan.

However, the White House did not remain silent. In a statement emailed to reporters, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote that Ms. Wilson’s “ridiculous attempt to shut down [Trump’s] first amendment is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation.” The spokeswoman added that the low donations total showed that Americans approved of the president’s Twitter usage.

Ms. Wlson name made headlines in 2003 when her identity as an undercover CIA operative – considered classified information – was leaked by a State Department official in then-US President George W. Bush’s administration to journalist Richard Novak, who published the information in the Washington Post.

The leak was seen as an effort to discredit her diplomat husband, Joe Wilson, who had criticized Bush’s invasion of Iraq in a New York Times op-ed just days earlier.

Ms. Wilson resigned from the CIA in 2005. She currently works as a pulic speaker, consultant and anti-nuclear activist.