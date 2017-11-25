Everyone is free for expression; Federal Parliamentary Secretary

FAISALABAD, Nov 25 (APP)::Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Chaudhary Shehbaz

Babar has said that although every person is enjoying freedom of

expression but should be avoid from hurting feelings and religious sentiments of others.

He was addressing a mass marriage ceremony organized by Al-Sharif Foundation at Chak No.467-JB Sharif Abad near Sammundri on Saturday.

He lauded efforts of Al-Sharif Foundation and said that it was

arranging mass marriage ceremonies for the last 14 years for orphan

and poor which is a noble service for the society.

He urged the philanthropists to donate generously for resolving

the miseries of the have-nots so that they could be dragged out from complex of inferiority.

25 couples were knotted their ties during mass marriage

ceremony and each couple was presented dowry worth Rs.200,000.