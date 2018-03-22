Every institution should respect constitution: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said every institution in the country must respect the constitution.

Talking to media after appearing before the Accountability Court, Nawaz Sharif said, “I believe in supremacy of the constitution and it is also responsibility of each and every institution to uphold the constitution.”

He said it was beyond perception as to why people discuss to put his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) despite his outstanding performance during tenure as Prime Minister. “For me, whole of the issue looks as engineered. I fail to understand as to why this all is happening to me.”

Nawaz Sharif rebutted the claim of Bilawal Bhutto that PML-N had backed out from Charter of Democracy (CoD). “We did not back out rather NRO issued afterwards harmed the Charter of Democracy.”

The PML-N leader said he was disappointed from recent political role of Pakistan Peoples’ Party and questioned as to why the change was indispensible in Balochistan Assembly. The nation desires to know on whose whim this change was engineered.

He said there is question mark on filing of additional reference as in actual reference no proof of corruption could be found against him.

He said the performance of Punjab and KPK government is evident before everyone but unfortunately those who delivered have been made to face court cases. “It was in our government that economy improved, terrorism was eradicated and peace was restored in Karachi. Even nuclear blasts were also conducted during our previous government.”

“But, unfortunately, I was first disqualified as Prime Minister on basis of Aqama and later as party President. Now they are mulling to disqualify me for life,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif said the performance is visible if one compares our government with other governments and in whole of this scenario media also has a role to play.

He said those who abrogated constitution are pleasing a leisure life and those who served the masses and respected the constitution are facing courts.

Talking about Imran Khan, he said the person who earlier used to hold public rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan has now shrunk to streets and pavements and this is the change he had been talking about.

He said political parties must hold consultation on selection of caretaker government as he underlined the need for defining jurisdiction for caretaker government.

He said decision on caretaker government is responsibility of the government and opposition and if they evolve consensus on this matter, his party would support it.

Nawaz Sharif further stated that a clear law about caretaker government is non-existent that calls for proper legislation.