LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said that provision of clean drinking
water programme is an important project of public interest
so this great program has to be completed within the
stipulated period.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting
being held to review implementation of potable water programme
and progress on other related matters through video link.
He said that future of our children is attached to potable
water program as this program is of vital importance for
saving the citizen against diseases.
The programme worth billions of rupees is being started
from Tehsils of South Punjab, he added. He said, “We have to
achieve the goals of this program through hard work, passion
and dedication”.
The Chief Minister said it is his belief that any work
being done with sincerity and dedication brings success so
clean water program has to make successful with a lot of
hard work and keenness.
He directed South and North Saaf Pani Companies to come
forward with firm decisions and give results.
Shehbaz Sharif said that every citizen was entitled
to clean water and we would provide him with this right.
He said that the programme should also be an exemplary
like other schemes of the Punjab government in terms of
transparency as well as quality and directed not to
compromise on the quality of this project.
Secretaries of concerned departments, CEOs Saaf Pani
Companies, high officials and foreign experts attended
the meeting through video link.
Every citizen entitled to potable water: Shehbaz Sharif
LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad