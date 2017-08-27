Every citizen entitled to potable water: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that provision of clean drinking

water programme is an important project of public interest

so this great program has to be completed within the

stipulated period.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting

being held to review implementation of potable water programme

and progress on other related matters through video link.

He said that future of our children is attached to potable

water program as this program is of vital importance for

saving the citizen against diseases.

The programme worth billions of rupees is being started

from Tehsils of South Punjab, he added. He said, “We have to

achieve the goals of this program through hard work, passion

and dedication”.

The Chief Minister said it is his belief that any work

being done with sincerity and dedication brings success so

clean water program has to make successful with a lot of

hard work and keenness.

He directed South and North Saaf Pani Companies to come

forward with firm decisions and give results.

Shehbaz Sharif said that every citizen was entitled

to clean water and we would provide him with this right.

He said that the programme should also be an exemplary

like other schemes of the Punjab government in terms of

transparency as well as quality and directed not to

compromise on the quality of this project.

Secretaries of concerned departments, CEOs Saaf Pani

Companies, high officials and foreign experts attended

the meeting through video link.