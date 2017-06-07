‘Every child is an artist’; Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Director General Pakistan National

Council of the Arts Syed Jamal Shah on Wednesday said that every

child is an artist and the problem is how to remain an artist once

a kid grows up.

He stated this while addressing the participants of Summer Art

Camp arranged by PNCA for children aged 6-16 to buff their creative

skills.

Director General PNCA, a renowned artist visited the art camp

to encourage and congratulate children on their efforts.

He said that this camp is in accordance with PNCA’s vision to

bring forth the creativity amongst the younger generation.

“These classes will help children enhance the skills they

already have and decide which field they would like to choose later

in life.

He said that children have a very clear vision and are very

uninhibited in their art. Many artists have taken inspiration from

children and one big example is Picasso,” he said.

The camp includes classes from different fields of visual

arts. The main classes during the period of three month, comprise

drawing, painting, poster designing, puppet making, singing, folk

dancing, photography, Urdu calligraphy, basics of film making and

theater acting.

There will be several competitions conducted as well to

examine the progress made by children. Every activity that is

practiced in the classes will then be examined as well in the end to

measure the creative input by children. At the end of every week a

puppet show will be organized by PNCA. A total of 70 students are a

part of the camp.

The camp involves some very talented teachers like Ms. Nadia

who is also teaching at OPF, along with her coordinator Ms.

Shabeela. Dance will be taught by Ms. Ruqia Aani and Nasir Semab

will help children with Urdu Calligraphy while Sheraz will teach

them basic photography. The camp is coordinated by PNCA’s programme

executive Obaidullah.

The programme executive Obaidullah said that the healthy

activities will motivate children to work towards their goal and

will also teach them how to work with other people.

It gives them a chance to showcase their talents. He said Urdu

reading is terribly low in children nowadays, that’s why the camp

includes Urdu newspaper reading as well.

Parents also appreciated the effort made by PNCA. One of the

parents said that the course content of the camp is very diverse and

will help kids learn different things. They highly appreciated that

Urdu calligraphy will be taught, which is not taught anymore.