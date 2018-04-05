Sports 
Views: 151

Evergreen Club wins District Cricket Championship

Posted By: Uploader

MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 5 (APP):The Evergreen Cricket Club won the District Cricket Championship by defeating the City Gymkhana Club with 31 runs.
The Evergreen club playing first scored 174 runs as Farooq scored 50 runs and Naveed added 36 runs to the total while the City gymkhana could score 143 all-out.
Junaid Bukhari from Evergreen club took four wickets. Junaid Bukhari was declared man of the match, Shoaib Aleem best all rounder and Ahmad Shahzad was declared best wicket keeper.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links