Evergreen Club wins District Cricket Championship

MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 5 (APP):The Evergreen Cricket Club won the District Cricket Championship by defeating the City Gymkhana Club with 31 runs.

The Evergreen club playing first scored 174 runs as Farooq scored 50 runs and Naveed added 36 runs to the total while the City gymkhana could score 143 all-out.

Junaid Bukhari from Evergreen club took four wickets. Junaid Bukhari was declared man of the match, Shoaib Aleem best all rounder and Ahmad Shahzad was declared best wicket keeper.