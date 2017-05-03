Eurovillage by European Union to be held on May 6

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): A popular international family festival ‘Eurovillage’ would be arranged by European Union delegation here in federal capital on May 6.

The program of the event includes entertainment shows, delicious traditional food stalls, a variety of competitions and quizzes.

Its goal is to promote the EU by introducing people to the Union’s culture and different traditions.

The main event,”EuroVillage”, was being organized by the EU Delegation with the cooperation of representatives of member states.

The event main purpose is to raise awareness amongst the people of Islamabad about the European Union.

There will be fifteen stalls of different European countries giving information about culture. A musical concert would also be arranged at the event.