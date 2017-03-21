ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): The European Union and its member states represented in Pakistan welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to reopen the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
“We hope this can be a step towards the further strengthening of relations between the two countries which will benefit peace and stability in the region” a statement issued here said Tuesday.
European Union hails PM decision for reopening of Pak-Afghan border
