EU to provide Euros 60mln to overcome malnutrition in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Pakistan and European Union (EU) Friday signed Euros 60 million agreement to help overcome the problem of malnutrition in the province of Sindh.

The agreement was signed by Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Shahid Mahmood and Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Pakistan, Jean-Francois Cautain.

The agreement signing was witnessed by Finance Minister, Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister appreciated EUâ€™s

assistance for improving nutrition in Sindh.

He said that Pakistan and EU share a long history of cooperation on a

wide range of areas and appreciated EUâ€™s support as a development partner of Pakistan.

EU Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain said the project would help overcome the problem of malnutrition in the province of Sindh.

The financial assistance programme would primarily increase the

capacity of the government of Sindh so that it may efficiently implement its nutrition multi-sectoral policy, while providing direct assistance to significantly and rapidly reduce malnutrition in Sindh.

Under this program various activities would be carried out including

policy and advocacy, support in improving national procedures, capacity building of local stakeholders, strengthening the government of Sindh nutrition-specific information management systems, and creating awareness about the significance of nutrition related issues.

The agreement would also align and actively support the ongoing

Accelerated Action Plan for the Reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition in Sindh.